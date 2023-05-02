Mike Perry a free agent after BKFC 41, but signs point to a reunion

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mike Perry (blue gloves) reacts as he makes his way to the octagon before a bout against Geoff Neal (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday night, BKFC hit a home run with their event in Broomfield, Colorado. In the main event of the promotion’s PPV event, “Platinum” Mike Perry (3-0) took on former UFC champion Luke Rockhold (0-1).

The combat sports world was buzzing over this event. Big time names with a fun main event that featured two fighters who promoted the fight to perfection. With no other major events going on, the combat sports world was focused on BKFC. Even Conor McGregor was cageside for the fight.

Both men came out swinging and they both got hurt in the first round. However, Rockhold took the brunt of the damage and that damage continued to add up in the second round. As Perry kept pushing forward and landing straight shots, the fight was called off due to the damage Rockhold had taken to his teeth.

With that, Perry moved to 3-0 in Bare Knuckle and then he had a face-off with Conor McGregor in the ring. While McGregor is under contract with the UFC and a fight between the two will likely never happen, the publicity that it generated for the promotion was priceless.

Perry a free agent after BKFC 41

Perry was a guest on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour yesterday and talked about the win over Rockhold. In addition to talking about the win, Perry revealed that the fight with Rockhold was the final fight he had on his BKFC contract. Mike Perry is officially a free agent.

Perry said, “I’m up in the air because that was my last fight on contract. I’m a free agent, but I love bare knuckle boxing.” I’m sure Perry is going to receive calls from the major players in MMA following the completion of his contract.

Perry is entertaining and he does have a strong following. Promotion’s would love to have him in the fold. However, they are going to have to beat out BKFC to get him, and I just don’t see it happening. BKFC’s President Dave Feldman also appeared on the MMA Hour and made it clear that re-signing Perry was a priority.

Perry has become a face of the promotion and as they move down the path towards a TV deal, re-signing him becomes a must. Honestly, Bare Knuckle and Mike Perry is a match made in heaven. He’ll get some calls, but I don’t see him leaving.