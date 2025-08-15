Marcirley Alves survives late rally from Justin Wetzell to win the PFL Bantamweight World Tournament

The PFL was in Charlotte, North Carolina tonight where we saw the conclusion of three world tournaments. The first championship bout of the evening featured the bantamweight division as rising star Marcirley Alves (14-4) took on Justin Wetzell (12-2).

Both of these men started the tournament as alternates but they took advantage of their opportunities and fought their way to the finals. Alves was the betting favorite on the heels of his incredible performances through the first two rounds.

In the first three rounds of tonight’s PFL tournament finale, you could see why Alves was the favorite. He pulled out in front with tremendous hand speed and was just a step ahead in the striking. Wetzell tried to get takedowns, but Alves did a great job of keeping the fight standing.

However, in the fourth round, Wetzell started to take over as Alves got tired. Wetzell really poured it on in the fifth round and he looked like he was going to finish it and win the PFL World Tournament.

However, Alves survived until the final bell and after the work he put in during the first three rounds, it was enough to win the decision and become the PFL Bantamweight World Tournament champion.

Marcirley Alves def. Justin Wetzell by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)