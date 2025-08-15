Liz Carmouche knocks out Jena Bishop to win the PFL Women’s Flyweight World Tournament

The PFL was in Charlotte, North Carolina tonight where we saw the conclusion of three world tournaments. In the co-main event, former Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (25-8) was looking to capture her first title in PFL as she took Jena Bishop (9-3).

Carmouche was really disappointed when she fell short in the regular season last year and she wanted to right that wrong. She wanted to win a PFL championship and tonight she got it done. However, it didn’t come easy.

In the first round, Carmouche pulled out in front with solid striking. In the second round, Carmouche nearly lost her chance to win the tournament championship. After taking Bishop down, she found herself in an armbar and then a triangle choke.

However, Carmouche powered through and survived. In the third round, she flatted Bishop with a clean left hand. Follow up shots led to the stoppage and she won the PFL Women’s Flyweight World Tournament.

Liz Carmouche def. Jena Bishop by TKO – Round 3