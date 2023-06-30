Junior Dos Santos – Fabricio Werdum 2 headlines Gamebred Bareknuckle 5

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle is scheduled to have their fifth event on September 8th in Jacksonville, Florida. Today, we learned what will headline the card. MMA Fighting was the first to report that former UFC heavyweight champions Junior Dos Santos (21-10) and Fabricio Werdum (24-9-1) will headline the card.

The fight will be a rematch from their first fight which went down nearly 15 years ago. For Werdum, this will be his first fight in over two years. Werdum was signed by the PFL ahead of their 2021 season and fought to a No Contest in his only fight. He should’ve won by submission, but a tap was missed and he was ultimately TKO’d leading to a No Contest upon review.

Werdum never fought for the PFL again after a couple of additional fights fell through. It appeared that Werdum’s combat sports career was over, but now he’s heading to Gamebred Bareknuckle to take on a familiar foe.

Gamebred Bareknuckle 5

Junior Dos Santos signed with Eagle FC last year and fought on their card in May against Yorgan De Castro. Dos Santos was looking good heading into the third round, but dislocated his shoulder while throwing a strike. Despite all his best efforts, he couldn’t pop his shoulder out and lost by injury TKO.

While it certainly doesn’t fall into the same category as the rest, the result was Cigano’s fifth straight loss by stoppage. He hasn’t won a fight since he knocked out Derrick Lewis back in 2019. Dos Santos was a teammate of Jorge Masvidal at ATT and now he’s getting to headline a Gamebred Bareknuckle event.