Historic Bellator 300 announced with four title fights for October 7th

While the UFC and PFL have been lighting up the scene in recent weeks, it just felt imminent that Bellator was about to drop some major news and today, that news came through. In an official release that was sent to MMA media members, the promotion announced it’s 300th card which will take place on October 7th from San Diego, California.

Having their 300th event is big enough, but Bellator is coming with the heat in terms of the fights. Scott Coker and the promotion announced that four world title fights will be headlining the historic card. This is a massive day for the promotion and fight fans around the world.

“When I first joined Bellator, we set out to sign and develop the best available talent in the world and produce events for massive audiences. Our first tentpole event was Bellator 131 in San Diego and we couldn’t be more excited to return to that very same arena for this monumental Bellator 300 event,” said Scott Coker.

“We wanted to give the fans and supporters an epic night of fights and there is no better way to do that than showcasing these four incredible champions all putting their belts on the line. I’m proud of the all the work we have done to grow this brand and its athletes since I came on board. I can’t wait for Bellator 300, which is going to be the biggest event in the history of Bellator MMA.”

Bellator 300

The promotion is advertising this as a quadruple main event, but the final fight of the evening is for the baddest prize in the promotion. Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7) will defend his heavyweight title against Linton Vassell (24-8). This is actually a rematch from 2017 when they fought for the light heavyweight title with Bader winning by TKO. Vassell’s five consecutive wins have earned him this shot at the Bellator heavyweight champ.

The women’s featherweight title will be on the line before this as all time great and current champion Cris Cyborg (26-2) returns to Bellator to defend her title against Cat Zingano (14-4). Cyborg’s last two fights have been in boxing and it’s been over a year since we’ve seen her in the cage. Zingano is a perfect 4-0 in Bellator which has earned her this shot.

Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) is back as well as he takes on Brent Primus (12-3). This is a semifinal matchup in the Lightweight Grand Prix, but the lightweight strap is also on the line. Nurmagomedov has looked untouchable thus far in his career and he’s looking to remain perfect. Primus is coming off an impressive win over Mansour Barnaoui which earned him this shot at the Bellator champ.

The first title fight of the evening goes down in the women’s flyweight division as Liz Carmouche (19-7) takes on former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2). Carmouche has been perfect since making the jump to Bellator going a perfect 6-0, but she was really tested in her last fight and had a come from behind win against DeAnna Bennett. Macfarlane will look to regain the flyweight title on the heels of back-to-back decision wins.

Overall, what a massive announcement from Bellator to regain some of the shine in the spotlight.