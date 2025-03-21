GFL debut events targeted for May and Anthony Pettis – Benson Henderson 3 is being booked

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It looks we are getting closer to the first ever GFL events. After the promotion was announced earlier this year, it was reported that they would begin having fights in April, however, there’s been no movement on that front in recent weeks. There have been skeptics of the promotion and there has been online wondering whether they would ever actually host fights.

Ariel Helwani broke some GFL news yesterday and now it seems like we have dates as well as a location for the first fights. Per Helwani’s report, the first events are being targeted for May 24th and May 25th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The promotion received their promoter’s license from the California State Athletic Commission as well.

? Breaking: Global Fight League is moving towards having its debut events on May 24 and 25 at the Shrine Auditorium is Los Angeles, sources say. The events – as well as their promoter's license has been approved by the California State Athletic Commission, I'm told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 20, 2025

In addition to breaking the news about the debut events, Helwani also announced a new matchup that’s being targeted. The promotion is booking a MMA trilogy matchup between former UFC champions Anthony Pettis (25-14) and Benson Henderson (30-12).

GFL Debut Events

The other matchups that are expected to occur during the debut events are Tony Ferguson – Dillon Danis, Uriah Faber – Renan Barao 3, and Douglas Lima – Uriah Hall. This trilogy between Henderson and Pettis is 12 years in the making. It’s technically their fourth combat sports matchup but their third MMA bout.

The last time these two fought in MMA was at UFC 164 in August 2013. Benson Henderson was going for his fourth UFC lightweight title defense and he was submitted by Anthony Pettis in the first round. Their first fight was for the WEC lightweight title in 2010 where Pettis had his famous kick off the side of the cage that knocked Henderson down in the fifth and final round.

These two did compete in Karate Combat back in December 2023 with Pettis picking up the victory. Pettis is 3-0 in combat sports against Henderson and he’s looking to move to 3-0 in MMA when they make the walk in the GFL.

Whenever they do make the walk, it’ll be both mens first MMA bout in years. Pettis hasn’t fought in MMA since his PFL loss to Stevie Ray in 2022 whereas Henderson hasn’t fought since his Bellator title loss to Usman Nurmagomedov in 2023. Since then, both men have competed in their karate matchup and boxing.