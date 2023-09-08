Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Recap: Junior Dos Santos defeats Fabricio Werdum

Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tonight, Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA returned to Jacksonville, Florida and we saw a battle between two heavyweight legends in the main event. This fight was actually a rematch between two former UFC champions as Junior “Cigano” Dos Santos (21-10) took on “Vai Cavalo” Fabricio Werdum (24-9-1).

This is a rematch that’s actually fifteen years in the making and it will occur under Bareknuckle MMA rules. Their first fight came all the way back at UFC 90 and Junior Dos Santos was a relative unknown at the time. He shocked the world when he knocked out Werdum in the first round with an uppercut.

Both men would go on to have hall of fame level careers. They both climbed to the top of the mountain and became UFC heavyweight champion. Now, in the twilight of their careers, they came back together for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA and had their rematch that was so many years in the making.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Recap

Round 1

The Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA main event kicked off with a touch of the fists. Werdum takes the center and his plotting forward as Dos Santos circles on the outside. Dos Santos is pawing the jab out there but he’s being very cautious. Powerful low kick from Dos Santos sits down Werdum, but Werdum bounces right back up.

Nice low kick now from Werdum. Dos Santos is now holding the center and he’s stalking Werdum. Werdum shoots for a single and can’t get it. He gets back up quickly and fires a low kick at Dos Santos. Sharp jab for JDS lands and Werdum counters with a left. Lots of pressure here from JDS and he fires a leg kick.

Both men are being very cautious here halfway through the first round. Low kick from Werdum lands. Combination attempt from JDS but nothing big lands. Double jab now from Dos Santos. Another stiff jab now from Dos Santos. Body kick from Werdum lands and Dos Santos counters with a calf kick.

Front kick to the body from Werdum and a jab from Dos Santos. Head kick attempt from Werdum just misses and now he goes for a takedown. Werdum gets the takedown, but Dos Santos bounces right back up. Werdum holding him against the fence here with a few seconds to work. They break away and Werdum gets caught with a right. He’s cut and he falls to his back. The round ends and it’s likely 1-0 JDS at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

Round 2

Entering the second and JDS had the biggest moment of the first round with his huge right hand. They touch fists and here we go with round 2. Werdum holding the center and he lands a nice combination. These two are still being very cautious throwing more feints than strikes in the opening minute of round 2.

Dos Santos throws out the jab but it’s short. Spinning kick attempt from Werdum misses and JDS throws a calf kick. Jab to the body now for Dos Santos. Big low kick now from Werdum. Jab attempt from Dos Santos and a high kick attempt from Werdum. Nothing lands.

Single leg and then a roll attempt from Werdum and Dos Santos circles away. Nice right hand to the body lands for Dos Santos. Two minutes to go in the round and neither man has done much. Right straight lands for Werdum and that got Dos Santos’ attention. Check left for Dos Santos lands.

Front kick to the body from Werdum. Big calf kick and a jab from Dos Santos. Clean right hand from Werdum lands. He gets Dos Santos against the fence and he goes for a takedown. However, Dos Santos defends well and he backs away. The round ends and I think it’s Werdum’s round at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

Round 3

Entering the final round and I think it’s anyone’s fight here. Here we go with the final round. Sharp jab from Dos Santos starts out the final round striking. Werdum holding the center here and Dos Santos is very light on his feet. Another nice jab lands for JDS.

High kick attempt from Werdum is caught by JDS. Dos Santos backs away and they’re back to striking. Power step-in jab lands for Werdum and now a right hand for Werdum. Sharp 1-2 now lands for Dos Santos. However, he didn’t seem to throw it with a ton of power.

Halfway through the final round and Werdum lands a jab. Big takedown attempt from Werdum, but Dos Santos gets away and circles. Body kick from Dos Santos and Werdum lands a counter. Power jab from JDS lands and that immediately swells up the eye of Werdum. Werdum is wearing a lot of damage with 90 seconds left.

Another jab now from Dos Santos. Dos Santos lands another jab and Werdum’s eye is almost completely closed. One minute to go and JDS is targeting that eye. Jab and a right hand for Dos Santos. Werdum is going to survive to see the final bell and the fight ends. JDS should get the decision win.

Junior Dos Santos def. Fabricio Werdum by Split Decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)