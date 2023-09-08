Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Preview: Junior Dos Santos – Fabricio Werdum

Tonight, Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA returns to Jacksonville, Florida and we will see a battle between two heavyweight legends in the main event. This fight is actually a rematch between two former UFC champions as Junior “Cigano” Dos Santos (21-10) takes on “Vai Cavalo” Fabricio Werdum (24-9-1).

This is a rematch that’s actually fifteen years in the making and it will occur under Bareknuckle MMA rules. Their first fight came all the way back at UFC 90 and Junior Dos Santos was a relative unknown at the time. He shocked the world when he knocked out Werdum in the first round with an uppercut.

Werdum would get cut by the UFC and Dos Santos would go on to become UFC heavyweight champion. That said, Werdum’s career hadn’t seen it’s heights yet. He would go on to be the first man to truly defeat Fedor Emelianenko and then after returning to the UFC, he would also become heavyweight champion submitting Cain Velasquez.

We haven’t seen Werdum since 2021 when he fought to a No Contest in his lone bout in the PFL. Now, he’s ventured into Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA to take on Dos Santos. JDS had signed with Eagle FC when they were venturing into the US and looked great against Yorgan De Castro before a shoulder injury lost him the fight.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Prediction

I’m very curious to watch this Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA main event. To be completely honest, I’m not sure what to expect from either man. Werdum is 46 and hasn’t fought in two years. That said, he looks to be in tremendous shape ahead of this main event against Dos Santos.

JDS hasn’t fought since last May and also looks to be in tremendous shape. With no gloves, shots will land easier and with more power. That greatly favors Dos Santos historically. However, if things go to the ground at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, Werdum will be in his world.

I can see the fight ending up on the mat with Werdum catching a submission. However, I think JDS lands something big in the first round and this fight doesn’t make it to the second. This is a total blind prediction because I don’t know what to expect, but I think JDS gets the win at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA tonight.