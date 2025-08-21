Fabian Edwards sleeps Dalton Rosta to win PFL Middleweight World Tournament

Tonight in Hollywood, Florida we will saw the conclusion of the PFL World Tournaments. In the main event, the middleweight world tournament title was up for grabs as Fabian Edwards (16-4) takes on Dalton Rosta (11-2).

While Fabian Edwards was the betting favorite, there was a lot of support for Dalton Rosta in this matchup. We’ve seen Fabian Edwards struggle with wrestlers in the past and the way this fight started, it seemed like Rosta was going to have a lot of success.

However, in the third round, Edwards did something that reminded everyone of his brother Leon Edwards. Fabian Edwards launched a perfect head kick that knocked Rosta out cold and he won the PFL Middleweight World Tournament. You can see his highlight reel knockout below.