BKFC Knucklemania 3 Preview

Tonight, BKFC will host their third annual Knucklemania event and they are bringing some big names and big fights tonight. In the main event, the light heavyweight championship is on the line as Lorenzo Hunt takes on the interim champion Mike Richman.

Of course, there’s a ton of heat on this fight after the two had to be separated during a pre-fight press conference that got physical. These two champions are on a collision course and tonight we will know who the best light heavyweight in BKFC is.

BKFC Debuts

In addition to the big time light heavyweight title fight, there are some very notable Bare Knuckle debuts that are going down tonight. Former Ultimate Fighter winner and UFC title challenger Diego Sanchez will be making his BKFC debut in the co-main event.

He will be going up against professional boxer Austin Trout who will also be making his bare knuckle debut. While Diego Sanchez has had a successful career when it comes to brawling with his opponents, this is a really tough matchup against a boxer like Trout.

That said, we have seen elite boxers struggle when they move over to Bare Knuckle so anything can happen tonight. In addition to Sanchez making his Bare Knuckle debut, former UFC heavyweight and NFL All Pro Greg Hardy will be making his BKFC debut.

After winning two impressive boxing matchups, Hardy moves into the world of Bare Knuckle and he will be taking on Josh Watson. Former UFC title challenger John Dodson will also be on the card making his second BKFC appearance as he takes on Jarod Grant. The full card can be viewed here.