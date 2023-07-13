Bellator re-signs Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix ahead of their massive title fight

BELLATOR/Lucas Noonan

Bellator MMA has done a sensational job of keeping their stars in-house. Today, they once again kept two of their stars in the fold for the foreseeable future. The promotion sent out a press release announcing that they had re-signed current bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (23-5) and current interim champion and Grand Prix winner Patchy Mix (18-1) to long-term extensions.

Sergio Pettis is coming off the biggest win of his career. Last month, he took on current featherweight champion and former lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull. Pitbull was looking to become the first fighter in Bellator history to hold a title in three different weight classes.

Given how good Pitbull has been in his career and given the fact that Pettis was coming off a serious knee injury, Pitbull was a big betting favorite. However, Pettis put on the performance of a lifetime and dominated Pitbull over the course of five rounds. That win setup a title unification bout with the current Bellator interim bantamweight champ Patchy Mix.

Bellator’s Big Day

While Pettis is the current champion and he’s coming off that massive win, there might not be a more exciting fighter in the promotion than Patchy Mix right now. To win the Grand Prix and capture the interim title, Mix scored a flying knee knockout over former champ Raufeon Stots.

Mix has only lost one fight in his career and it was a decision to Juan Archuleta. Mix dominated the early part of that fight but gassed out on his way to losing a decision. He’s looked like a completely different fighter since then and he might be the betting favorite when he takes on Bellator’s current champion.