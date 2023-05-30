Bellator Dublin adds Aaron Pico – Pedro Carvalho

Graphic provided by BELLATOR MMA

This afternoon, Bellator Dublin secured a major featherweight fight for the upcoming card in September. The promotion sent out a press release this afternoon announcing that Aaron Pico (11-4) would be taking on SBG’s Pedro Carvalho (13-7) on the main card.

Bellator Dublin goes down on September 23rd. Pedro Carvalho is in desperate need of a big win. It’s crazy to think that we are not even three years removed from his big winning streak that led to a title shot against Patricio Pitbull. However, recent memory makes that feel much more distant.

Carvalho won six fights in a row leading him to a featherweight title shot against Pitbull. However, his dream run was cut down by the current champ when Pitbull knocked him out in the first. Starting with that fight, he’s gone just 2-4 in his last six. He needs a big win and Bellator is giving him a golden opportunity.

Bellator Dublin

Aaron Pico had all the hype in the world behind him when he made his debut with Bellator as just a teenager. However, he was thrown right to the wolves and went just 4-3 in his first seven fights. That’s when he made the switch to Jackson-Wink.

When he made that change, his whole career changed. Pico would win six straight fights in dominant fashion. Only one of those fights going the distance. He was on the doorstep of a Bellator featherweight title shot. However, then he injured his shoulder in a bout against Jeremy Kennedy and lost as a result.

It took some time, but Pico returned from injury last month against James Gonzalez. He won the fight in convincing fashion and moved to 7-1 in his last eight with the lone loss coming via a shoulder injury. Now, he gets a prime spot on Bellator Dublin and could earn a title shot with another dominant win.