Bellator Champions Series Paris Main Event and Co-Main Event Preview

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins during 2024 Bellator EUROPE 2: Paris at Accor Arena in Paris, France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / Bellator Europe 2)

Today live from Paris, the Bellator Champions Series returns. A great card is getting ready to kickoff at 12 PM ET and in the main event, the bantamweight title is on the line. Bantamweight champion Patchy Mix (19-1) is back looking to defend his title against Magomed Magomedov (20-3).

This title fight is actually a rematch from the two’s first fight back in December 2022. In that fight, Mix dominated and ultimately submitted Magomedov in the second round. Following his submission loss to the now champion, Magomedov bounced back well with a first round submission over Danny Sabatello.

Patchy Mix has gone on an incredible run. Back in 2020, Mix lost a decision to Juan Archuleta in his first crack at the Bellator title. Since that loss, he’s been perfect. Mix has gone 6-0 with five finishes during that stretch and defeated the likes of Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, Kyoji Horiguchi, and James Gallagher. I fully expect the champion to have another excellent performance and retain later today at Bellator Champions Series Paris.

Bellator Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, France’s own Cedric Doumbe (5-1) will look to bounce back as he takes on Jaleel Willis (16-5). Doumbe lost his first professional MMA bout in his last fight back in March. Doumbe got a splinter in his toe and that ultimately led to him losing because he couldn’t continue the fight.

Now, he’ll take on Jaleel Willis who has been with Bellator since 2020. After he won his first two fights with the promotion, Willis was a solid 15-2 as a professional. However, he’s just 1-3 in his last four and he’s been finished in all three losses. Not the best stretch heading into this massive fight.

We all know the drill here. If the fight stays standing, Doumbe is going to have the massive advantage given his incredible striking skills. If Willis wants to win this fight, he has to figure out a way to try and get this one to the ground. If he can’t, I fully expect that Doumbe will bounce back at Bellator Champions Series Paris.