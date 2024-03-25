Bellator Champions Series heads to Dublin with Jason Jackson – Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Graphic provided via PFL Press Release

This past weekend, the Bellator Champions Series made it’s debut in Belfast. The new PFL-backed promotion had a fun first show with two title fights and while the show was going on, they announced another show that will head to Ireland in June.

Bellator announced that they would be returning on June 22nd to Dublin, Ireland and a welterweight title fight will headline the show. Champion Jason Jackson (18-4) will look to defend his title against undefeated challenger Ramazan Kuramagomedov (12-0).

Kuramagomedov made his Bellator debut last June and fought twice before the end of the year. He won both of his fights in the first round. To date, Kuramagomedov has finished eight of his 12 opponents. Dana White and the UFC passed on Kuramagomedov after he won in 2019 on The Contender Series. However, the UFC’s loss is looking to be Bellator’s gain and now he’s challenging for a world title.

Bellator Champions Series Dublin

Jason Jackson also was on Dana White’s Contender Series and he’s turned out to be a huge miss by the UFC. He appeared on The Ultimate Fighter and The Contender Series but never got a true shot at the UFC. Instead, he was picked up by Bellator and he’s turned out to be a star.

After going 1-1 in his first two bouts with the promotion, Jackson won six fights in a row to earn himself a title shot against the previously unbeaten champ Yaroslav Amosov. Jackson dominated the title fight and knocked Amosov out in the third round.

He just fought on the Bellator – PFL Champs card and dominated former PFL champion Ray Cooper III on his way to a second round knockout. Jackson is looking like he can be a face for the promotion and in June, he’ll look to defend his title for the first time.