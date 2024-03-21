Bellator Champions Series Belfast Preview: Corey Anderson – Karl Moore

Images provided by the PFL

Tomorrow from Belfast, we will see a new era begin as the Bellator Champions Series makes it’s debut on MAX. In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line as Ireland’s Karl Moore (12-2) will look to become champion by defeating top contender Corey Anderson (17-6).

Starting with Moore, he made his promotional debut back in 2019. Since then, he’s been a perfect 4-0 in Bellator which leads him to this title shot against Anderson. His last fight was last June against Alex Polizzi where he scored a unanimous decision victory.

Corey Anderson will finally look to claim undisputed gold tomorrow. He made the jump to Bellator back in 2020 after a very successful run in the UFC. He won his first three fights by finish which led him to a title shot against Vadim Nemkov. Anderson was in full control of that fight until a clash of heads led to the fight being declared a No Contest.

They immediately had a rematch that Nemkov dominated. Anderson bounced back well with a win over Phil Davis last June and now he’ll look to finally become Bellator light heavyweight champion.

Bellator Prediction

This fight is going to come down to Corey Anderson and his pressure. Karl Moore needs to keep this fight at distance and try to avoid clinch and grappling exchanges. We know how good Corey Anderson is in the grappling department and he can put a serious pace on Moore.

I expect Moore to have a little success on the feet in the first round, but I ultimately think that Anderson lands a takedown late in the first and starts to go to work. As the rounds go on, the takedowns will come easier and I think Anderson will start to cause more damage.

By the third round at Bellator Belfast, Moore is going to fold and Anderson is going to rain down a big attack leading to a stoppage. I think Corey Anderson finally achieves his goal of becoming a world champion tomorrow.

Prediction: Corey Anderson by TKO – Round 3