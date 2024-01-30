Bellator booking Corey Anderson – Karl Moore for the vacant light heavyweight title

BELLATOR/Lucas Noonan

The new era of Bellator will kick off on March 22nd from Belfast and the vacant light heavyweight title will be on the line. Ariel Helwani first reported today that top light heavyweight contenders Corey Anderson (17-6, 1 NC) and Ireland’s Karl Moore (12-2) will battle it out for the title.

Of course, the title is vacant due to champion Vadim Nemkov vacating the title to move up to the heavyweight division. He’ll make his heavyweight debut on the PFL vs Bellator champions card next month. The following month will see the first event for Bellator since the PFL acquisition.

Of course, PFL purchased the promotion at the tail end of last year and promised to re-launch the promotion with a new look and feel entering 2024. That kicks off in March with this event that will be headlined by this light heavyweight title fight.

Of course, Moore being from Ireland is going to have the crowd behind him. After starting his career 8-2, he was signed into Bellator where he went a perfect 4-0 with his last fight being last June. Now, he’ll get a shot to fight in front of an Irish crowd for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Bellator Title Fight

When Corey Anderson left the UFC for Bellator back in 2020, many people pegged him to become the light heavyweight champion. After stopping Melvin Manhoef in his promotional debut, he entered the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. His first two fights were dominant wins including a first round knockout over heavyweight champ Ryan Bader.

Following the Bader knockout, he earned himself a spot in the finals against champion Vadim Nemkov. In their first fight, Anderson was well on his way to winning the title until an accidental clash of heads caused a massive cut over Nemkov’s eye and the fight was called off.

It was ruled a No Contest and they had an immediate rematch. Nemkov completely dominated the rematch to retain the title. Anderson bounced back well defeating Phil Davis last June and now he gets a shot to once again become Bellator light heavyweight champion.