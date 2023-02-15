Bellator announces doubleheader for April in Hawaii

Lucas Noonan | BELLATOR MMA

Today Bellator announced another doubleheader event for April that will go down in Hawaii. On April 21st, the promotion will host an event headlined by a flyweight title fight between champion Liz Carmouche (18-7) and DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1).

The following night Bellator 295 will be headlined by the bantamweight Grand Prix finale pairing interim champion Raufeon Stots (19-1) against former title challenger and top contender Patchy Mix (17-1).

Worth noting that at Bellator 294, former UFC title challenger and Olympic Silver Medalist Sara McMann will be making her debut with the promotion. Liz Carmouche will be looking to defend her title for the second time.

After a controversial finish in her title win against Juliana Velasquez, the two immediately ran things back. This time, Carmouche completely dominated and retained her flyweight title. Now, she takes on DeAnna Bennett. Bennett gets this shot off back-to-back wins over Justine Kish.

Bellator 295

While Friday night will certainly be a fun card, my assumption is that all eyes will be on the Saturday night card featuring the finale of the Bantamweight Grand Prix. Two of the best bantamweights in the world will battle it out for a million dollars and the interim bantamweight title.

Raufeon Stots defeated Danny Sabatello by split decision back in December to retain his interim Bellator title along with booking his ticket to the finals. Earlier that evening, Patchy Mix ran through Magomed Magomedov to punch is ticket to the finals.

These two have been on a collision course for sometime and it’s great to see this fight finally happening with so much on the line. Should be a fun couple of nights in Hawaii in April.