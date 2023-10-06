Bellator 300 Preview: Usman Nurmagomedov – Brent Primus

Tomorrow night in the headliner of the historic Bellator 300 card, we are going to see a lightweight battle for the title and it’s also a semifinal matchup in the promotions lightweight Grand Prix. Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) will look to remain perfect as he takes on former champion Brent Primus (12-3).

Originally, Primus was not in the Grand Prix. However, when Sidney Outlaw was pulled from the tournament, Primus got the call to take on Masour Barnaoui. Primus was able to score the victory and earn himself this semifinal matchup which also happens to be for the lightweight title. Overall, Primus is 4-2 in his last six fights.

There might not be a bigger phenom right now in MMA than Usman Nurmagomedov. The cousin of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov might just be the best Nurmagomedov by the time his career is done. While having the elite grappling pedigree as all the Nurmagomedov’s do, Usman is also very long with sensational striking, especially his kicks.

He has been an absolute force since walking into Bellator. He’s gone 6-0 with four first round finishes. His last fight came against former UFC champion Benson Henderson. Nurmagomedov dropped Henderson in the opening exchange and would go on to submit him later in the first round.

Bellator 300 Prediction

Every fighter has a chance when the opening bell sounds. Brent Primus is tough and he’s a former Bellator champion. However, he’s a massive underdog for a reason. It’s hard to find anywhere in this fight where he has the advantage over Nurmagomedov.

When they are striking, Nurmagomedov is much more dynamic on the feet. He has crisper technique and his range is going to play a huge factor. Nurmagomedov has a big advantage in the grappling overall. His wrestling and control is sensational and he also has incredible submissions.

I hate to say it, but outside of landing a bomb that connects flush and knocks Nurmagomedov out, I don’t see Primus having a path to victory at Bellator 300. I also don’t believe the fight sees the final bell. Primus will get through the first, but I see him getting dropped in the second or third.

Prediction: Usman Nurmagomedov by Submission – Round 2