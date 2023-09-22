Bellator 299 Co-Main Event Preview: Aaron Pico – Pedro Carvalho

Tomorrow in the co-main event of Bellator 299, we are going to see a matchup between two top five featherweights in the co-main event. Promotional star and top contender Aaron Pico (11-4) will look to cement his case for a title shot as he takes on SBG’s Pedro Carvalho (13-7).

Aaron Pico was once the most hyped prospect in all of MMA. He signed with Bellator and made his debut in 2017 when he was just 20-years-old. There was so much hype considering his Olympic caliber wrestling and sensational boxing. However, he went just 4-3 in his first seven fights.

Then, he made the switch to Jackson-Wink and his whole career turned around. Pico won six straight fights with only one going to a decision. Then, he fought Jeremy Kennedy and suffered a loss due to a bad shoulder injury he sustained in the fight. He returned earlier this year at Bellator 295 and returned to form with a win over James Gonzalez.

Pedro Carvalho rode a six-fight winning streak to a featherweight title shot against Patricio Pitbull back in 2020. However, Pitbull knocked him out in the first round. Starting with that fight, he’s gone just 2-4 in his last six fights. He’s a big underdog tomorrow, but he’s hoping to stop Pico and regain his spot near the top of the featherweight division.

Bellator 299 Prediction

Pedro Carvalho is as tough as they come and he’s not going to give an inch at Bellator 299. However, I’m really having a tough time seeing his path to victory. Aaron Pico has the ultimate neutralizer if he has to use it and that’s his explosive wrestling. He’s been way more in love with his boxing during his MMA run, but he can always fall back on that.

On the feet, I love Pico’s speed in this matchup. I really think he has the advantage wherever the fight goes. Because of the takedown threats, it’s going to open Carvalho up more for big shots. I think Pico makes a statement at Bellator 299 and I think he gets it done within the first round.

Prediction: Aaron Pico by TKO – Round 1