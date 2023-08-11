Bellator 298 Preview

Graphic provided by Bellator MMA via Media Release

Tonight, Bellator MMA returns for their 298th event and we are going to see a pivotal matchup in the welterweight division in the main event. The card goes down in South Dakota and headlining the card is former interim welterweight champion Logan Storley (14-2) as he takes on Brennan Ward (17-6).

Thus far in his professional career, only one man has gotten the better of Logan Storley. That man is current welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov. We last saw Storley back in February when he faced off against Amosov for the undisputed welterweight title. He couldn’t get Amosov down all night and was outclassed on the feet resulting in a decision loss.

That loss snapped a three-fight winning streak where he defeated the likes of Michael “Venom” Page and Neiman Gracie. He’s hoping to get a big bounce back win against Ward as he looks to work his way back up towards another shot at Amosov.

Brennan Ward has been with Bellator for the long haul. He debuted all the way back in 2012 and he’s still with the promotion. He’s had his highs and lows and even challenged for the middleweight title. At 170 now, he’s riding a three-fight winning streak currently and if he wins against Storley, he’s likely going to get a shot at the welterweight title.

Bellator 298

In addition to the main event, there are a few other fights to keep your eyes on tonight. Valentin Moldavsky (11-3) will look to get back on track as he takes on Steve Mowry (10-0-1). Mowry of course is looking to remain unbeaten and stake his claim to a potential shot at the heavyweight title. Moldavsky is looking to get back in the win column. He won his first six fights in Bellator, but hasn’t won in his last three.

Really intrigued to see the return of Ireland’s James Gallagher (11-2) tonight. He returns up a weight class in taking on the tough and durable James Gonzalez (10-6). Gallagher hasn’t fought since November 2021. A number of injuries and health problems have caused Gallagher to be relatively inactive over the last few years.

He’s only fought twice since the start of 2020. He’s hoping to become more active and start working his way back into the Bellator title scene. A win over Gonzalez will be a step in the right direction. You can catch all of tonight’s action on Showtime.