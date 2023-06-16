Bellator 297 Preview: Corey Anderson – Phil Davis

BELLATOR/Lucas Noonan

Tonight at Bellator 297 in Chicago, we are going to see a pivotal light heavyweight matchup in the main card. Former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis (24-6) is looking for his third straight win as he takes on Corey Anderson (16-6).

Corey Anderson made the jump from the UFC to Bellator back in 2020. He looked like a world beater through his first three fights scoring three knockout wins. He was then paired against Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight championship.

He looked well on his way to winning before an accidental headbutt caused the fight to end in a No Contest. In the rematch, Nemkov dominated the fight and won a decision. Now, Anderson will look to reset as he takes on Phil Davis.

Since November of 2017, Phil Davis has gone 7-2. The two losses have both come against Vadim Nemkov but he’s gotten past everyone else. Including tonight’s title challenger Yoel Romero. Davis enters tonight on the heels of his wins over Romero and most recently Julius Anglickas.

Bellator 297 Preview

This fight is going to be interesting because of the wrestling pedigrees of both men. When you have two high level wrestlers like Anderson and Davis, you’re likely to see the wrestling cancel itself out which means we could be heading for a striking match.

That said, let’s take a look at the striking. I do like the way that Phil Davis uses his range and his awkward striking which is effective. However, I’m more of a fan of the power and volume that is thrown from Corey Anderson. The volume is going to play a big factor here.

I see this being a fight that Corey Anderson should win. He’s younger, has better cardio, and overall has the tools to win a decision. Phil Davis is crafty and I wouldn’t completely rule out the former Bellator champ, but I like Corey Anderson here to bounce back.

Prediction: Corey Anderson by Decision