Bellator 294 Preview

Tomorrow night Bellator returns for the first of their two-nights in Hawaii. Kicking things off in the main event of Bellator 294 is a women’s flyweight title fight between the champion Liz Carmouche (18-7) and challenger DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1).

Liz Carmouche has been dominant since joining Bellator. After leaving the UFC in 2019, Carmouche has been perfect since joining the promotion. She’s gone a perfect 5-0 thus far. Her first bout ever was against Bennett where she submitted her in the third round.

After winning a controversial fight against Juliana Velasquez to win the belt, Carmouche left no doubts in the immediate rematch when she stopped her in the second round. Now, she will rematch with Bennett as she looks to defend for the second time.

After losing to Carmouche, Bennett has won three fights in a row. Her last two fights came against Justine Kish where she won both fights by decision. Now, she’s chained those wins into another shot at Carmouche and a shot at the flyweight title.

When analyzing this fight, I really think it’s Carmouche’s to lose. She’s got the striking advantage and her pure strength gives her a big advantage on the ground. I’m expecting Bennett to be tough, but I just don’t see her dethroning the Bellator flyweight champ.

Bellator 294

There are some other notable fights that are on the card tomorrow night. Danny Sabatello (13-2) returns for the first time since his split decision loss to Raufeon Stots for the interim bantamweight title. He will take on top contender Marcos Breno (15-2) who is looking for the biggest win of his career.

Also on the main card is Olympic Silver Medalist and former UFC title challenger Sara McMann (13-6) as she takes on former featherweight title challenger Arlene Blencowe (15-9). McMann is looking to start her Bellator career with a big win that hopefully gets her right into the featherweight title picture.

In the co-main event we will see a battle of heavyweight finishers as Tim Johnson (15-9) takes on Said Sowma (8-4). This is a huge fight for Johnson who will look to snap his three-fight losing streak while Sowma will look to make a statement that would get him into title contention.

Overall, a very solid card from Bellator that comes your way tomorrow night.