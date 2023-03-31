Bellator 293 Preview

Tonight Bellator 293 goes down in Temecula, California with a decent card for fight fans on this Friday night. In this preview, we will take a look at both the main event and co-main event of tonight’s card, however, there are some names on the undercard to watch.

One fight I’ve got my eyes on is the second fight on the main card. A battle of unbeaten lightweights will take center stage as Archie Colgan (6-0) takes on Justin Montalvo (5-0). That should be a really fun fight to tune into on Showtime.

Now to the co-main event. This fight feels like it could be a title eliminator or at the very least, it could be setting up the winner to fight in a number one contenders bout. Former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano (13-4) takes on Leah McCourt (7-2).

Since making the jump over to Bellator, Zingano has gone a perfect 3-0. She’s wanted the fight with Cris Cyborg, but that fight has never materialized. There’s actually a lot of fluidity right now with the MMA future of Cris Cyborg. The reigning featherweight champion hasn’t give much indiciation on what her future plans are.

Nevertheless, if Zingano can pickup the win against McCourt, don’t be shocked to see her get a title shot. McCourt’s third professional fight came in the Bellator cage and she started out her career with the promotion 5-0 before losing to Sinead Kavanagh. She bounced back well in her last fight, but beating Zingano would be huge for her chances at a potential title shot.

Bellator 293 Main Event

In the main event we are going to see a battle between two big heavyweights. Daniel James (14-6-1) will be taking on Marcelo Golm (10-3). Both of these men will enter the cage tonight carrying four-fight winning streaks and this fight doesn’t appear to be one that will go the distance.

At 41-years-old, James finally made his way to one of the big promotions last November. James took on Tyrell Fortune in his Bellator debut. He was able to score a second round TKO to make a statement and announce his arrival to the promotion in a big way.

Marcelo Golm has finished his last four fights and has shown his dominance on the ground. This will be his third fight with the promotion and he’s looking to prove that he’s a legit title contender in the heavyweight division. My piece of advise for fans watching is don’t blink with this one.