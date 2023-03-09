Bellator 292 Preview: Usman Nurmagomedov – Benson Henderson

LUCAS NOONAN | BELLATOR MMA

Tomorrow night in the headliner of Bellator 292 we will see a lightweight title bout that is also part of the Lightweight Grand Prix. Lightweight champion and undefeated sensation Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) will look to take out former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson (30-11).

When Benson Henderson left the UFC for Bellator back in 2016, it was a huge deal. Henderson had just defeated Jorge Masvidal and went right into a welterweight title shot. Unfortunately he lost that fight and he has come up short every time he’s fought for gold with the promotion.

If you would’ve told me Henderson would’ve never captured gold in Bellator right after he signed, I would’ve said you were crazy. This is likely his last shot at 39-years-old. So far in his history with the promotion, Henderson has gone 7-6 in thirteen fights.

Usman Nurmagomedov had his crowning moment last November when he dominated Patricky Pitbull over the course of five rounds to become lightweight champion. It was his fifth fight with the promotion and only the second time he went to the scorecards. Understandably, he’s a massive favorite tomorrow night.

Bellator 292 Prediction

When you look at the skillset of Benson Henderson, it’s really hard to envision him winning tomorrow night. Why do I say that? Well, every single area where he’s good, Usman Nurmagomedov is better.

Henderson has solid striking with good kicks. Nurmagomedov has even better striking with better kicks. Henderson has good wrestling with a solid submission game. Nurmagomedov has better wrestling and in my opinion a much sleeker submission game.

There’s no areas where I can really point to and see Henderson’s window for victory. Now, he’s a crafty veteran and he might have a trick up his sleeve, but I don’t see it. I see another lopsided win for Nurmagomedov where he just controls the fight wherever it goes.

Prediction: Usman Nurmagomedov by Decision