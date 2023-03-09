Bellator 292 Preview: Michael Page – Goiti Yamauchi

May 11, 2019; Rosemont, IL, USA; Douglas Lima (red gloves) and Michael Page (blue gloves) during Bellator 221 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking off the main card tomorrow night at Bellator 292 is a big time welterweight matchup with potential title implications. Former title challenger Michael “Venom” Page (20-2) returns to the Bellator cage as he takes on surging contender Goiti Yamauchi (28-5).

This will be Page’s first combat sports event since he took part in a BKFC event against Mike Perry last August. Despite being the sizable betting favorite, Page lost by decision. Prior to that, he lost a decision against Logan Storley for the interim welterweight championship.

That loss snapped a six-fight winning streak. Now, he takes on one of the best grapplers in the division as he tries to climb back up into title contention. Yamauchi has been with the promotion for nearly ten years. He’s fought at both 155 and 170 but has settled into this welterweight home.

Out of his 28 professional wins, 21 of those have come via submission. Currently, he’s on a three-fight winning streak where he’s finished all three opponents. Two have those wins have come via TKO.

Bellator 292 Prediction

It’s very clear to see where both of these men want this fight. For Page, he wants to keep this fight on the feet and he wants to keep the range long. He wants to be a sniper from the outside while he picks apart Yamauchi on the feet.

If he can defend the takedown, I think he is going to coast to a win. However, that’s not going to be easy. On the other hand, if Yamauchi can get the fight to the mat, they are going to be completely in his world. I definitely see a submission win for Yamauchi if the fight is on the ground for an extended period of time.

I think we will see some ground fighting, but part of me can’t shake the feeling that this one goes the distance. I’m expecting a split decision here. Yamauchi has never been finished and is such a good grappler. Page will win the exchanges on the feet. Question is, will Page’s striking or Yamauchi’s grappling develop the bigger moments. I lean slightly towards Page at Bellator 292.

Prediction: Michael Page by Split Decision