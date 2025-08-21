Antonio Carlos Jr submits Sullivan Cauley to win the PFL Light Heavyweight World Tournament

Tonight in Hollywood, Florida we will saw the conclusion of the PFL World Tournaments. The first title fight of the evening featured former champion Antonio Carlos Jr (19-6, 2 NC) taking on Sullivan Cauley (8-2) for the light heavyweight world tournament championship.

This fight was an absolute war and both of these men saw success in the fight. There was a brilliant exchange in the first round where Cauley rocked Carlos Jr and dropped him only to get dropped himself by a perfectly timed upkick from Carlos Jr.

Heading into this fight, I really liked Cauley because I figured he would have the striking advantage. That said, Carlos Jr looked incredibly sharp on the feet as he rocked Cauley multiple times. Eventually, he was able to get the back of Cauley in the second round and he locked in a rear naked choke to win the light heavyweight tournament.