Alfie Davis pulls off massive upset to win the PFL Lightweight World Tournament

The PFL was in Charlotte, North Carolina tonight where we saw the conclusion of three world tournaments. In the main event, we saw the conclusion of the lightweight world tournament as Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-5-2) took on Alfie Davis (20-5-1).

Rabadanov has looked sensational since coming over to the PFL. He was last year’s regular season champion and he ran through his first two fights to get to the finals of the world tournament. Alfie Davis was an underdog in his first two fights, but two wins and he was standing across the cage from last year’s champion.

Throughout the fight, Davis’ movement completely flustered Rabadanov. Rabadanov couldn’t get anything going on the feet, but in two of the rounds, he was able to take Davis down and control him the entire round. There was one clear round for Davis being the third and then the first and fifth. Both rounds were close.

However, all three judges shockingly gave both rounds to Davis giving him the unanimous decision and the PFL Lightweight World Tournament championship. With rounds that close, I was stunned Davis won everything but he capped off his improbable run and now he’ll take on the winner of Usman Nurmagomedov – Paul Hughes 2.

Alfie Davis def. Gadzhi Rabadanov by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)