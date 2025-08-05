After winning the PFL Welterweight World Tournament, what’s next for Thad Jean?

This past weekend we saw the conclusion of the PFL Welterweight World Tournament. Promotional star Thad Jean (11-0) was looking to have his crowning moment as he took on former interim Bellator champion Logan Storley (18-4).

Entering the bout, Jean was the favorite, but I didn’t think the odds makers were doing a good enough job articulating how big of a favorite he should’ve been. He had a razor close fight with Jason Jackson, but he still one. All due respect to Logan Storley, but that’s a step back from Jason Jackson and Jean proved that on Saturday night.

From the opening bell, Jean was in full control of this fight. He nearly finished Storley multiple times, but Storley was able to survive due to sheer toughness. Jean did fade a little at the end after all the output he had early on, but Storley wasn’t able to do much with his late takedowns. In the end, it was a lopsided win for Thad Jean as he won the first ever PFL Welterweight World Tournament.

What’s next after the PFL World Tournament?

Now that he’s the tournament champion, his attention should turn to the PFL welterweight title in the Champions Series. There hasn’t been a welterweight champion that’s been established, but I think that’ll change in Jean’s next fight and in my opinion, there’s two options for that first title fight.

The fight that should be made is against last year’s champion, Shamil Musaev. It would be a battle of the unbeatens for the first ever PFL welterweight title. Musaev hasn’t fought since he knocked out Magomed Umalatov in the finals last November.

Speaking of Umalatov, that would be another option for Jean. Umalatov fought earlier this year against Anthony Ivy and scored a first round knockout. Either one of those men would make for a great next opponent for Jean and it absolutely should be for the promotion’s welterweight championship.