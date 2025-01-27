After retaining his title at PFL Road to Dubai, what’s next for Usman Nurmagomedov?

The PFL had their Road to Dubai event this past weekend and there was an absolute banger in the main event. A title fight that could be on the short list for Fight of the Year as Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (19-0, 1 NC) took on Ireland’s Paul Hughes (13-2).

Entering the bout, there was a lot of hype surrounding Paul Hughes, but the big question was around whether or not he was ready for the challenge in front of him. Usman Nurmagomedov is arguably the most talented from the famed Nurmagomedov family and he’s been a dominant champion for Bellator / PFL.

However, from the opening bell, it was clear that this was going to be a fight. I gave the first round to Nurmagomedov and then the second round was up in the air for me. I personally leaned Hughes. I gave the third to Nurmagomedov but there was that point deduction which led me to have it 9-9.

I split the final two rounds and on my scorecard, I had it 47-47. Nurmagomedov would’ve won the fight on my card had he not had that point taken away. One judge saw it that way, but two saw it 48-46 for Nurmagomedov who retained his title at PFL Road to Dubai.

What’s next after PFL Road to Dubai?

The media and Paul Hughes certainly want to run this one back immediately. I definitely understand that sentiment for a couple of reasons. The obvious reason was that the fight was absolutely incredible and it truly could’ve gone either way. The PFL has two incredible lightweights with these two and I think anyone would signup for a rematch.

The other reason why it makes sense is the simple fact that there’s not a ton of compelling challengers for Usman Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov stated that he wanted Hughes to win again before getting a rematch, but my question for the PFL would then be who does Usman Nurmagomedov fight next?

If it was up to me, the obvious choice other than Hughes would be Gadzhi Rabadanov who won the PFL 2024 lightweight championship. The Bellator title will seemingly be retired and the obvious fight could be pairing Nurmagomedov and Rabadanov for the first ever PFL world title.

The promotion has two starts in Hughes and Nurmagomedov. I also don’t like the idea of rushing a rematch because should Nurmagomedov win that fight, it handcuffs Hughes a little having two straight losses to the champion this early into his career. I’d let Hughes get one more fight while Nurmagomedov fights for the new world title then potentially run it back at the end of the year.