Yesterday, the PFL took over Madrid and they brought a middleweight title rematch with them in their headliner. Costello Van Steenis (18-3) was looking to defend his title for the first time and pick up his second win over challenger Fabian Edwards (16-5).

Edwards shocked many, including myself, when he went on a run to win the PFL World Tournament last year. That tournament run solidified his title shot and he was looking to take out Van Steenis. However, he came forward with a very bizarre game plan.

Van Steenis has very good grappling and Edwards is a very good striker. However, Edwards repeatedly tried to engage the PFL champion in the grappling and he found no success. When they would separate, he would find success and then go right back to the grappling. It just made no sense.

In the third round, he went for another takedown that Van Steenis stuffed. Van Steenis rained down elbows and that ultimately put Edwards away and Van Steenis retained his PFL middleweight championship.

What’s next after PFL Madrid?

There is a lot of uncertainty right now with the PFL and where some of their divisions are going. However, one place that seems to have a clear plan in place is the middleweight division. The promotion has a quick turnaround and they’ll be hosting their next event a week from today in Pittsburgh.

In the main event, former middleweight champion Johnny Eblen will be taking on promotional newcomer Bryan Battle. It’s extremely clear to me that Van Steenis is going to be facing the winner. Either Van Steenis will run it back with Johnny Eblen or he’ll be taking on a fresh challenger in Bryan Battle. Either way, his next challenger will come from PFL Pittsburgh next week.