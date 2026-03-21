Yesterday in the co-main event of PFL Madrid, we saw a big time matchup in the featherweight division. Former Bellator champion AJ McKee (24-2) was looking to pickup his second straight win since moving back to 145 as he took on Adam Borics (20-4).

Heading into this fight, I had a ton of confidence in AJ McKee winning. Back at 145 where he belongs, I just figured he would have success wherever the fight went in Madrid. And that’s what we saw yesterday. While Borics had moments, the fight saw McKee lead the dance and he went on to win a clear decision.

It came out late last year that McKee decided to re-sign with the PFL. Many were wondering if he would ultimately jump ship to the UFC, but McKee recently told MMA Junkie that the PFL gave him everything he wanted and they are taking very good care of him.

In a world where fighter pay is such a hot topic, I’m not surprised to see McKee stay put with the promotion taking such great care of him. One thing I love is that McKee made the decision to permanently return to 145 pounds.

What’s next after PFL Madrid?

In July 2021, McKee stopped Patricio Pitbull in the first round to become the Bellator featherweight champion. He was 18-0 and he looked like a guy that was destined to be a superstar. However, he lost a decision to Pitbull in their rematch almost a year later and after that loss, he made the decision to move up to lightweight.

He won his first four fights at 155 pounds which led him to a fight with Paul Hughes in October 2024. It was a close decision, but Hughes go the victory. While McKee went 4-1 at 155 pounds, he didn’t look like the same guy who became a top contender and he told the PFL that he would drop back to 145.

He’s now 2-0 since moving down and he looks great. In terms of his next fight, I think it should be for the PFL’s inaugural featherweight championship. Ideally, he would face 2024 featherweight champion and the number one contender in the division, Timur Khizriev.

However, there’s still not a lot of word out about Khizriev following the incident in Dagestan last year where he was shot five times with non-live ammunition. If Khizriev can return, I think it would be incredible for him and McKee to fight for the title. However, if he’s not available, I’d love for the promotion to have Salamat Isbulaev face McKee off of Isbulaev’s first round finish of Jesus Pinedo last month.