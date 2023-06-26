After eventful PFL 6, the 2023 playoffs are officially set

2023 PFL 6: Atlanta at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

This past weekend, the PFL had their sixth event of the 2023 season. The welterweights and lightweights took center stage as they looked to book their ticket to the 2023 playoffs. In the main event, 2022 lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5) looked to remain perfect in PFL as he took on Anthony Romero (12-2).

On paper, Aubin-Mercier was a massive favorite, but many thought that his fellow Canadian in Romero could give him trouble. However, OAM was on a mission Friday night and he wasn’t going to be denied. After dominating the fight through the first two rounds, OAM landed a nasty knee which put Romero out. The knockout win secured the 2022 champ’s spot in the playoffs.

Bruno Miranda (16-3) won a split decision earlier in the evening to secure his spot in the playoffs. He will be the one tasked with taking on the 2022 champion. Now, the other spot in the lightweight playoffs had plenty of controversy.

Well, one spot didn’t. Clay Collard (23-10) earned his spot in the playoffs by stopping Stevie Ray (25-13) in the second round of their fight. When Friday night ended, Collard believed he would be taking on Natan Schulte (25-5-1) who defeated his best friend Raush Manfio (17-5).

However, the PFL didn’t believe that Manfio and Schulte competed the way they were obligated to because of their friendship and suspended both men. With Schulte removed, PFL’s prized new signing from last year, Shane Burgos (16-4) earned a spot in the playoffs.

PFL Welterweights

Sadibou Sy (15-6-2) started out his career with PFL on a rocky note. He was pretty much a 500 fighter until the 2022 season. When the season started, Sy was 9-6-2 as a professional. He would go on to win four straight fights and win the 2022 welterweight championship.

He won his first fight of the season and then had a highlight reel knockout on Friday night. Sy knocked out Shane Mitchell (13-6) with a wheel kick to earn his spot in the 2023 playoffs as he looks to defend his welterweight championship.

Sy will be taking on the dangerous Carlos Leal (19-4) in the first round of the playoffs. Leal knocked out 2022 runner-up Dilano Taylor (10-5) in the second round to punch his ticket to the playoffs to meet up against the defending champion.

The other welterweight playoff matchup will consist of Russian fighters Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6) and undefeated Magomed Umalatov (14-0).