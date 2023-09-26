After dominant finish at Bellator 299, should Aaron Pico fight for the title?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of Bellator 299 from Dublin, Ireland, we saw a big time matchup in the featherweight division. Top contenders battled it out as Aaron Pico (12-4) took on former title challenger Pedro Carvalho (13-8).

Entering the bout, I really felt good about Aaron Pico’s chances. Everywhere the fight went, I thought that Pico would have an advantage. On the feet, Carvalho has really good striking, but Pico has sensational speed and power. We also know just how dominant Pico is as a grappler.

His advantages really showed in this fight. He was able to drop Carvalho on the feet and then he secured a dominant position on the ground. Once it was there, the fight was essentially over. Pico was able to get into a dominant position and finish the fight just three minutes in making a massive statement at Bellator 299.

Bellator title fight next?

Pico says he’s ready for a title shot and he sure does look the part. If you take away a fluke injury loss to Jeremy Kennedy, Pico is 8-0 in his last eight fights with six finishes. He looks dominant and poised to make a serious run at the featherweight championship.

Currently, Patricio Pitbull doesn’t have his next title fight booked. Currently, Jeremy Kennedy and Adam Borics are the only contenders ranked ahead of Pico in the Bellator rankings. Borics has already had a shot against Pitbull so the only other contender with a shot is Kennedy.

Sure, Kennedy has the head-to-head win over Pico. However, the fight ended due to an injury to Pico. Considering the investment Bellator has made in Pico and how dominant he’s been since moving to Jackson-Wink in 2019, I think it’s time that he gets a title shot. It’s the biggest title fight they can make at 145.