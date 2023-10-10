After Bellator 300, can anyone stop Usman Nurmagomedov?

Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

This past Saturday night in the headliner of Bellator 300, the lightweight title was on the line and also, a spot in the finals of the Lightweight Grand Prix was on the line. Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) was looking to remain unbeaten as he took on former lightweight champion Brent Primus (12-4).

While Primus is a former world champion, the odds were stacked heavily in favor of Nurmagomedov. When the fight started out, Nurmagomedov was very poised in striking from the outside. It felt like Primus could never get going on Saturday night and when he tried, Nurmagomedov beat him to the punch.

From the striking to the grappling, there was no area of this fight that Nurmagomedov didn’t dominate. Primus was battered and bloodied by the steady attack from Nurmagomedov. In the fifth round, Primus tried pushing forward but was ultimately taken down and battered by Nurmagomedov. When the scorecards were read, it was a lopsided decision win for the Bellator lightweight champion.

What’s next after Bellator 300?

With this win and latest title defense, Nurmagomedov has punched his ticket to the Lightweight Grand Prix finals. Next month at Bellator 301, former champion Patricky Pitbull will take on Alexander Shabliy for the right to face off against Nurmagomedov in the finals.

My money would be on Shabliy to win that fight. The Russian is 15-1 in his last 16 fights with the lone loss coming via split decision. Since joining Bellator, he’s a perfect 4-0 including TKO wins over Tofiq Musayev and Brent Primus. He is going to be the toughest test to date for Nurmagomedov.

That said, I don’t think anyone in the promotion is going to touch Nurmagomedov at this time. There’s just simply no weaknesses in his game. He’s sensational on the ground. He excels in the striking and his cardio is tremendous. Javier Mendes of AKA says he’s the most talented fighters he’s ever worked with. High praise from the man who was the head coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov as well as current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.