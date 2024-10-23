After a career win at PFL Super Fights, what’s next for Paul Hughes?

This past Saturday at PFL Battle of the Giants, we saw a massive lightweight matchup that kicked off the PPV main card. The matchup featured former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (22-2) and former Cage Warriors lightweight champion Paul Hughes (13-1).

When this fight was first announced, I was a little shocked to be honest. Hughes was a huge signing for the PFL earlier this year. Hughes had interest from the UFC, but opted to go in this direction and he made his debut in June at the Bellator Champions Series.

I figured he would be eased into tougher competition, but he jumped right into the deep end with a fight against AJ McKee. I expected this matchup to be very competitive and it was. Hughes was able to lead the dance for the most part with his striking and even dropped McKee in the first round.

However, McKee showed real grit and just how good his overall game was when he won the second round. I thought the third round was pretty even and I gave a slight edge to Hughes. Ultimately, two of the judges agreed giving Hughes the biggest win of his career by split decision at PFL Super Fights.

What’s next after PFL Super Fights?

After this big win, there are many options for Paul Hughes. I know that the PFL has their eyes set on him joining the 2025 season and he’d likely be the big favorite to win the title depending on the roster that joins next season. However, there is one matchup that Hughes has expressed a lot of interest in and it’s a big fight.

That would be a matchup with Bellator’s current lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov. I highly doubt that Nurmagomedov would compete in the PFL Regular Season next year. The Bellator champion is coming off a dominant decision win over Alexander Shabliy which was his second successful title defense.

There is an underlying thing here which could create some drama. Hughes is from Ireland and has a good relationship with Conor McGregor. He actually has openly called for McGregor to assist in his corner should he fight Usman Nurmagomedov and we all know the issues that exist between McGregor and the Nurmagomedov family.

Not sure what the PFL will do regarding that situation, but the Hughes – Nurmagomedov fight is huge. Maybe if there’s a Super Fights card early in the year next year, they could book this fight and still have Hughes compete in the lightweight season.