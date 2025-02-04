A frustrated Patchy Mix requests a release from the PFL

Right now im 31 years of age.

In the prime of my career.

I spent my last 6 years of my life fully dedicated to @bellatormma. I worked extremely hard and sacrificed everything to win the grand prix and become a (3) multi time world champion. Now with the promotion gone I’m exactly champion of what?

I’ve always showed up to put it on the line have never turned down a single fight. Right now in perspective as a healthy world champion I fought just once going on 15 months now. All my momentum in my career has been lost, As this is the longest layoff of my 31 fights I’ve had between amateur and pro.

I’m 20-1 now close to 5 years undefeated. I’ve finished my last 13/15 opponents and am legitimately one round removed from a perfect 21-0. Not boring entertainer either since I have an 80 percent finish rate. I KNOW I’m the best in the world at bantamweight and I want to prove this.

I ask this with the upmost respect and urgency from @dscct @pflmma PLEASE RELEASE!! me from my contract so I can perform to make money and do what I have to do to support my family. I’m in the prime of my career and I’m the BEST. I should be able to compete against the other best fighters In the world and not be on the shelf. If the sky was the limit I’m on the moon right now skill wise and there should be only one octagon I display my skill set in. Plus the ambassador for @pflmma is @francisngannou I mean I’m a world champion out of the same gym and you personally see how hard I work and try to be a leader for this team. This is no way to treat a champion. RELEASE patchy mix!!

