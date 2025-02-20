Royals listed as possible trade destination for Blue Jays superstar first baseman

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays were unable to reach an extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., meaning that he will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season. However, given the current state of the Blue Jays, he could be on his way out before the season concludes.

Royals could make a surprise trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

If the Blue Jays do decide to trade him, many teams will be sure to send in massive offers to acquire one of the top hitters in the sport. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer listed several teams that could make a move for Guerrero, and the Kansas City Royals were one of the teams listed.

“[Bobby Witt Jr.] was three times as valuable as the Royals’ next-best hitter in 2024. And as far as hope for better support in 2025 goes, there’s really only newcomer Jonathan India and a hopefully healthier version of Pasquantino,” Rymer wrote. “It therefore doesn’t take a special set of eyes to see how Guerrero would fit with the Royals. And while adding him would require a notable raise in payroll, owner John Sherman has been in a spending mood of late.”

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Royals surprised the baseball world last season after a remarkable turnaround led by Witt Jr. and his MVP-level campaign. Kansas City won 86 games and knocked off the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round before falling to the New York Yankees in the Division Series.

Despite coming up short, the season was viewed as a success given that a young team made huge steps forward as they look to be a competitive component of the AL Central once again. Bringing in Guerrero and pairing him alongside Witt would give them a top duo in the entire sport, and would give them another potent bat in their lineup.

Guerrero would transform the Royals’ offense

As Rymer alluded to, the Royals’ offense outside of Witt is underwhelming. Their stellar pitching is what helped them find success last season, and if they can upgrade their offense by adding a player like Guerrero, they could have the capability to go on a deep run through the playoffs in 2025.

The Royals might not be able to meet the contract demands of Guerrero, so if they were to acquire him in a trade it very well could be a rental. However, he is so good of an offensive player that he can transform their offense into a run-scoring gauntlet.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Last season with the Blue Jays, Guerrero mashed 30 home runs, drove in 103 runs and posted a career-high .323 batting average. His presence would be a significant upgrade in the Royals lineup, though it is unclear if they will have enough assets that they are willing to move to bring him in.

Ultimately, time will tell if the 25-year-old superstar will be moved before his current contract runs out or if his next team will come through free agency.