Royals acquire versatile infielder from the Pirates

The Kansas City Royals might be under .500, but they just made a move that suggests they’re not throwing in the towel.

Sitting at 47–50, the Royals aren’t technically in the playoff picture—but they’re close enough to keep fans dreaming.

Wednesday’s trade for Adam Frazier sent a clear message: this team still believes it can compete in 2025.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Frazier’s Familiar Face Returns to Kansas City

Veteran utilityman Adam Frazier is heading back to Kansas City after spending the first half with the Pittsburgh Pirates, per MLB insider Robert Murray.

Trade: The Kansas City Royals are acquiring infielder Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to sources familiar with the deal. Cam Devanney is going to the Pirates. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 16, 2025

While not a blockbuster deal, his return gives manager Matt Quatraro a valuable Swiss Army knife in the dugout.

Frazier, now 33, suited up for the Royals last year, appearing in 104 games with a 64 wRC+.

Although his offense was well below average during that stint, Kansas City appreciated his versatility and clubhouse presence.

Modest Bat, Flexible Glove

Frazier isn’t the hitter he once was when he made the All-Star team in 2021, but he still finds ways to contribute.

In 78 games with the Pirates this year, he’s posted a slightly improved 82 wRC+ with three homers and seven steals.

That’s not going to carry an offense, but for a Royals team that values fit and flexibility, it’s a meaningful upgrade.

He can handle second base, third, and both corner outfield spots—making him the ideal bench piece for a stretch run.

Think of him like duct tape: maybe not flashy, but incredibly useful when you’ve got a roster full of moving parts.

Cam Devanney Gets a New Opportunity

In return, the Pirates receive Cam Devanney, a 28-year-old shortstop who’s hit minor league pitching his whole career but hasn’t gotten an MLB chance.

Devanney is slashing his way through Triple-A with 18 home runs and a 137 wRC+, showing surprising pop for a middle infielder.

He’s a player without a path in Kansas City, thanks to Bobby Witt Jr. locking down shortstop for the next decade.

Pittsburgh, currently in a holding pattern with an eye on 2026, might finally give Devanney a long-awaited big-league shot.

He’s already seasoned, and the Pirates aren’t under pressure to win now—so why not see what he can do?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A Low-Risk Move With Purpose

For Kansas City, acquiring Frazier is a low-risk play that offers valuable lineup flexibility and postseason insurance.

Even if the bat doesn’t come around, his defensive ability and experience could prove helpful down the stretch.

It’s the kind of under-the-radar deal that doesn’t make headlines but often ends up mattering in September.

Frazier might not win games by himself, but he makes it easier for others to succeed around him.

And that, in a season where margins are razor-thin, could be just enough to keep the Royals hanging around.

The Royals already made some noise last year by making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

They want to double down and see where their current core can take them.

