Ranking MLB’s top 10 teams entering June 2025

We’re past Memorial Day, and MLB has had some interesting storylines develop throughout the season. There are some familiar names on this top 10, but there are also some alterations (and a new team) from last week’s list. Baseball isn’t a game that should result in dramatic evaluations every week, but you can learn something new about a team as injuries come out and players either heat up or slow down.

READ MORE: Ranking the top 10 MLB teams after the first quarter of 2025

10. Minnesota Twins (Previous Rank: N/A)

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Kody Clemens has broken out and become the face of a Minnesota Twins offense that has caught fire over the past few weeks. A team that looked dead in the water early in the season, Minnesota currently sits at second place in the division and the top Wild Card spot in the American League, and I love what they could do in a postseason setting. The Twins’ pitching staff is second in MLB in pitching WAR (9.3) and third in ERA (3.28), and if they can get some of their veteran bats to heat up, they could win the AL Central.

9. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous Rank: 8)

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The St. Louis Cardinals have cooled off a little after a torrid stretch that propelled them right back into the postseason mix. It looked like the Chicago Cubs would run away with the NL Central, but the Red Birds have made sure to keep their North Side rivals nervous all season. If they can continue getting contributions from young players such as Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn, Victor Scott II, Ivan Herrera, and Lars Nootbaar, they could not only contend for a postseason spot, but they could be good for a very long time.

8. San Francisco Giants (Previous Rank: #9)

Logan Webb and Robbie Ray are an elite 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation, Kanden Roupp has become a nice middle-of-the-rotation starter, and Hayden Birdsong looks excellent. The pitching staff is loaded with talented arms with veteran experience and youth upside, and their bullpen has a case for being the best in the sport. What bothers me with this roster is the offense, which has star-caliber talent but lacks the depth to truly ease concerns about their contender status. Still, there’s a LOT to like from their hot start in 2025.

7. San Diego Padres (Previous Rank: 7)

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Diego’s offense has continued to crater as their pitching staff has continued to be excellent, but the cracks in their roster are very real. They have accumulated -4 DRS and -5 OAA, so their mediocre bats aren’t making up for it with their gloves, and the Padres have gone from a truly dominant contender in April to a team that should be a Wild Card team that could get hot and win it all. I cannot count them out with Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Dylan Cease going in a postseason environment, but they need support.

6. Chicago Cubs (Previous Rank: 6)

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs will score a lot of runs and allow a lot of runs, but they do the former so well that they’re one of the top teams in the league despite losing Justin Steele for the year and Shota Imanaga for an extended stretch. It’s still an absolutely terrible bullpen and a rotation that’s on fumes, but this offense is explosive and can kill you with home runs and stolen bases at a rate we haven’t seen in a while. Chicago is a fun bunch, but they’re simply too flawed to rank higher on this list. I do suspect that Jed Hoyer will be aggressive at this deadline to capitalize on this roster’s talent.

5. New York Mets (Previous Rank: 4)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have been a weird team; they are so good from a process standpoint on offense, but have been unable to consistently score runs. Furthermore, their pitching staff should probably take a step back eventually from a 2.81 ERA, but they haven’t shown any cracks to this point. I dropped them a spot to pay respect to the Phillies’ being in first place by 1.5 games (more on them in a bit), but they’re still on pace to win well over 90 games, and I also think their best baseball has yet to be played. Juan Soto has a sub-.800 OPS; that has a 0% chance of holding up.

4. Philadelphia Phillies (Previous Rank: 5)

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies lead all pitching staffs in fWAR, and their offense is still strong. I just find this team humming in a way that’s sustainable and safe. Are they perfect? No, but this team has a roster that’s built to win in October, and they have a group of reliable players you can expect to contribute in big spots. I love what Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, and Ranger Suarez can do in the postseason, and Kyle Schwarber is one of the best home run hitters in the modern game. Get them to October and they could breeze through the tournament.

3. Detroit Tigers (Previous Rank: 2)

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tarik Skubal is the ultimate win condition, but people have wrongfully diagnosed the Detroit Tigers as a fun team with a great pitcher who won’t do anything in October. This team has the fifth-highest position player WAR in baseball with a 111 wRC+ as a team despite dealing with injuries at times to key bats. Detroit has both a rotation and bullpen that are in the top half of the league from a talent and depth standpoint, and did I mention their ace is an unbeatable force on the mound? This team has a case to be number one on this list, it’s time to respect the Tigers.

2: New York Yankees (Previous Rank: 3)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto, had Gerrit Cole undergo season-ending Tommy John Surgery before he threw a single pitch in 2025, and lost Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil to a lat strain. Despite all of this, they’re one of the best teams in baseball and lead the sport in OPS and WAR as a team. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon are anchoring a strong rotation, the offense is loaded and doesn’t just rely on Aaron Judge’s historic dominance, and the bullpen has found an elite duo with Luke Weaver and Devin Williams. The Bronx Bombers are stacked.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous Rank: 1)

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have looked…beatable this season. That shouldn’t shock anyone. They aren’t gunning for the regular season win record and have a ton of pitchers on the IL that they’re going to ease back unless their season starts to implode on itself. While the Dodgers don’t have the best record, most WAR, or best Run Differential, I am going based on my pre-season ranking until further notice. I will say that this is the closest I’ve come to removing them as the top team in baseball, as you can’t just assume a hurt pitcher will come back healthy and fine in October.