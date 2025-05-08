Rangers land All-Star outfielder in recent mock trade

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The MLB trade deadline might still be a speck on the horizon, but front offices across the league are already firing up the stove. The early signs of buyers and sellers are bubbling to the surface, and naturally, the rumor mill is starting to churn. One intriguing idea that’s picking up steam involves the reigning World Series champions—the Texas Rangers—and a potential high-reward gamble.

A Sluggish Start in Arlington

The Rangers, who rode a tidal wave of offense to the 2023 title, have come back to earth in 2025. Sitting at 18-19, they’re not entirely out of contention, trailing the division-leading Mariners by just 4.5 games. But that record hides a more troubling detail: their offense has gone ice cold. Ranking 25th in MLB with a team wRC+ of 86, the lineup that once terrorized opposing pitchers now feels like it’s missing a spark plug.

Think of it like a once-thundering V8 engine that’s now misfiring on a couple cylinders—it’s still running, but not nearly as fast or fearsome.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Enter: Luis Robert Jr.

If the Rangers want to add a dose of dynamite to their lineup, Luis Robert Jr. could be just the guy. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Chicago White Sox outfielder is a potential trade target Texas should explore before the deadline. It’s a “big swing” proposition, but one that could shift the balance in Arlington.

Now, Robert isn’t exactly lighting it up right now—his .190/.303/.339 line and 85 wRC+ are evidence of that. But numbers don’t always tell the full story. The 27-year-old has a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger, and an All-Star nod tucked into his belt. He’s been a force before, and he’s still under team control through 2027. That’s not just a rental—it’s a three-year runway.

As Bowden points out, “The Rangers are built to win now,” and Robert’s speed and power combination (five homers and a league-best 15 stolen bases despite the struggles) could thrive in a more competitive environment.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Why It Makes Sense for Both Sides

For the White Sox, currently starring in their own slow-motion collapse, Robert is one of the few valuable trade chips left. But he’s also isolated in their lineup, often pitched around due to a glaring lack of protection behind him. It’s the baseball equivalent of being stranded on an island with no help in sight. A move to a deeper Rangers lineup could unlock some of that latent power and allow him to be the dynamic player we’ve seen in spurts.

And if the trade does happen, Chicago wouldn’t walk away empty-handed. Bowden suggests they could reel in two of the Rangers’ top ten prospects: outfielder Dylan Dreiling and lefty Kohl Drake. That’s a solid return for a player who, despite current struggles, still flashes star potential.

The Gamble

This is no sure bet. Luis Robert Jr. has had a frustrating history with injuries and inconsistency. Acquiring him is a bit like buying a vintage sports car—you know it can fly, but you better be ready for some time in the shop. Still, for a Rangers team trying to rediscover its identity and mount another deep October run, he could be the jolt of electricity they desperately need.