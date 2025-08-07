MLB’s Top 5 Hottest Hitters of the Week: July 31-Aug 6

The calendar has flipped to August — and just like that, the 2025 MLB season has officially entered its homestretch. Playoff races are heating up, and teams are scraping for every win as they march toward October.

Momentum is crucial at this point in the season. And luckily, these guys are catching fire at just the right time. Here are the MLB’s top five hottest hitters of the week.

5. Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alek Thomas is doing his best to replace the power that the Diamondbacks traded away at the deadline. The 25-year-old outfielder, who owns a below-average 94 wRC+ this season, looked like a completely different player at the plate this week.

In Arizona’s first series after sending Eugenio Suarez to join Josh Naylor in Seattle, Thomas tallied three multi-hit games against the Athletics. He crushed a pair of homers — pushing his season total to eight — and racked up seven base knocks in the series.

Over his last six games, Thomas boasts a .500 on-base percentage and a whopping 1.289 OPS.

4. Isaac Collins, Milwaukee Brewers

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hottest team in baseball is riding the bat of one of the most unexpected stars in the sport.

Few could’ve predicted just how good Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins was going to be. Playing in his first season at 28 years old, Collins just took home a National League Rookie of the Month nod in July — and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Over his last six games, Collins racked up 10 hits, including two doubles and a homer, while drawing three walks, driving in seven runs, and scoring five times. His OPS during that stretch? A blazing 1.433.

He delivered three base knocks in Milwaukee’s 5-4 win over the Braves on Tuesday, helping the Brew Crew become the first team to reach 70 wins this season.

3. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette just doesn’t stop hitting. Already leading the MLB with 145 base knocks, the two-time All-Star has followed up his recent 11-game hitting streak with another one — which currently stands at six games.

During this latest stretch, Bichette leads the majors with 13 hits and 11 RBIs, logging a pair of three-hit games against the Royals and Rockies, respectively. He’s also crushed three homers and three doubles, reaching base at a 50-percent clip with a scalding 1.357 OPS.

2. Jakob Marsee, Miami Marlins

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee had quite the MLB debut on August 1, playing a critical role in the club’s miraculous comeback win against the Yankees. Miami’s No. 10 Prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, reached base four times with three walks, scoring twice on the way to a 13-12, walk-off victory over New York.

Marsee hasn’t slowed down since. He hit his first career home run on Tuesday night against the Astros, a 409-foot solo shot to right field. Over his first six career games, Marsee recorded seven hits and six walks (tied for most in MLB over that span), owning a 1.528 OPS and a league-leading .591 OBP.

1. Shea Langeliers, Athletics

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers hasn’t concerned himself with drawing walks over the last week — because he’s basically hitting everything he swings at.

The 27-year-old backstop has 12 hits over his last six games, leading the majors with a .522 average, 1.696 OPS, and four home runs in that time.

On Tuesday, he became just the fourth catcher in MLB history to record his second career three-homer game, going 5-for-6 with four extra-base hits and three bombs — including a leadoff homer — against the Washington Nationals.

According to OptaSTATS, no other catcher in MLB history has accomplished all four of those single-game feats over the course of their career — Langeliers just so happened to do it all in the same game.