MLB’s Top 5 Hottest Hitters of the Week: Aug 7-13

As the MLB season winds down and division races tighten, these guys have caught fire at just the right time — providing their clubs with a crucial boost as they push toward October. From perennial All-Stars to breakout performers, these are the top five hottest hitters of the week.

5. Kyle Manzardo, Cleveland Guardians

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Look out, Motor City — objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. The Cleveland Guardians have won ten of their last 13 games, inching closer to a Wild Card spot and steadily trimming Detroit’s division lead.

The Guardians are heating up just in time to inject some life into what’s been an otherwise unassuming AL Central race. A major driver in Cleveland’s surge has been their 25-year-old first baseman Kyle Manzardo, who’s been on an absolute tear at the plate.

The mustachioed Manzardo owns a 1.164 OPS over his last 15 games — a mark that’s skyrocketed to 1.524 over five games since August 7. On Tuesday, he crushed a solo shot against the Marlins, following up a two homer performance against the White Sox just two days prior. Three of his six hits have left the yard, padding a .603 wOBA with four RBIs and six runs scored in that span.

4. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Amid a brutal stretch of Mets baseball, Pete Alonso is giving fans something to root for. On Tuesday night, the Polar Bear launched a two-run shot to right-center field off Spencer Strider — his 253rd career home run, eclipsing Darryl Strawberry for the most in Mets’ franchise history.

Then he went deep again in the sixth.

Alonso has been electric at the dish this week, posting a 1.455 OPS and .603 wOBA with three homers, seven RBIs, and five runs scored across five games. He’s seeing the ball cleanly out of the pitcher’s hand, connecting on nearly everything and striking out just 4.5% of the time during that span.

3. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After forging his legacy in October, Big G remains a pitcher’s worst nightmare.

Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined until mid-June with tennis elbows, wasted no time returning to ALCS MVP form. He’s hitting .299 with 12 homers and a .949 OPS across 43 games, his best regular-season production in years — at 35 years old. As mentioned by The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, Stanton’s current 161 wRC+ exceeds the 158 mark he posted during his National League MVP-winning season with the Marlins in 2017.

Stanton’s resurgence comes at a crucial time for the Yankees. He’s been so hot that he’s back in right field, just to stay in the lineup while Aaron Judge commands the DH slot. Over the last week, Stanton has posted a 1.541 OPS and .636 wOBA with two homers and six RBIs — including a 447-foot moonshot on Tuesday that landed halfway up the left-center field bleachers.

2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most memorable moment from Tuesday’s matchup between the Dodgers and Angels was Shohei Ohtani lining into a rare triple play. But with the game knotted at five in the top of the ninth, Ohtani redeemed himself — delivering a go-ahead solo blast, his 43rd of the season and fourth in as many games.

He then opened the following game with a leadoff triple.

Even after three MVP seasons, Ohtani continues to amaze. Over his last six games, the two-way superstar boasts an MLB-leading 1.654 OPS with a .641 wOBA, four dingers, and nine runs scored — trying to energize a lifeless Dodgers squad that’s lost four straight, gone 12-21 since July 4, and coughed up the division lead to San Diego.

1. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers are unstoppable right now — winners of 12 straight and 15 of their last 16. Since July 14, MLB’s hottest team leads the NL with 257 hits, a .301 average, and an .856 OPS, while pacing the major leagues with 163 runs scored (h/t Kait Maniscalco).

It feels like nearly every member of the Brew Crew is on fire right now — but one hitter has recently stood out from the pack. Catcher William Contreras is on a torrid stretch at the plate, riding a streak of four consecutive multi-hit games.

Since August 7, the two-time All-Star owns a 1.615 OPS and a .648 wOBA, the latter being the best mark in baseball during that span. He’s racked up 10 hits, three homers, and a National League-leading 12 RBIs, bolstering a Brewers lineup destined for October baseball.