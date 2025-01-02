White Sox reportedly sign former Mariners third baseman

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox, quite likely the worst team in Major League Baseball, just completed a free agent signing on Thursday. They are bringing in former Seattle Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas, who can also play other positions on the infield and even in the outfield.

Scott Merkin, who covers the White Sox for MLB.com, broke the news. The team still hasn’t confirmed the deal and the role Rojas would be fulfilling in the Windy City.

Rojas is a 30-year-old who could be a starter for the White Sox. After being non-tendered by the Mariners in late November, different MLB squads showed interest in the versatile utility man who posted a 1.9 fWAR (the FanGraphs’ version of Wins Above Replacement) in 2024.

He reached this total without truly top offensive performance. In fact, he was below average in that department, hitting .225/.304/.336 over 142 games and 476 plate appearances for the Mariners.

Rojas could be a sneaky-good veteran presence on the White Sox

His wRC+ was 91, or nine percent worse than the league average. He pitched in with eight homers, 19 doubles, two triples and 31 RBI. The White Sox have Miguel Vargas for third base, Lenyn Sosa at second, and Brooks Baldwin at shortstop. Most of Rojas’ playing time could come at this position, although it is important to point out that he can play the outfield corners, too.

The White Sox hope Rojas doesn’t experience a decline in performance like he did last year. He started off strong with a .938 OPS in March/April but his second-half OPS was a paltry .574. So far in the offseason, the White Sox have added Mike Tauchman, Austin Slater, Matt Thaiss, Nick Maton, Bryse Wilson, Cam Booser, and Shane Smith.

They are still a long way from contending, probably three or four years, but at least they have replenished their farm system and made it one of the best in the game.