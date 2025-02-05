MLB free agency being held up by 2 elite infielders

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Spring training is less than a couple of weeks away, and the two top free agents are still on the open market. First baseman Pete Alonso and third baseman Alex Bregman remain unsigned as contract negotiations have hit a wall with interested suitors, which is having an impact on other free agents who still haven’t signed.

Free agent market has stalled with Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman unsigned

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, infielders Justin Turner and Yoán Moncada are among the free agents who are waiting for the top free agents to sign before making a decision for themselves.

“A number of free-agent hitters are on hold while waiting for Alonso and Bregman to make their decisions. Among them: Justin Turner, Yoan Moncada, Randal Grichuk and Ty France,” Rosenthal said.

Bregman and Alonso seem to have their free agencies narrowed down to a handful of teams, but there is always an outside chance that a different team swoops in and snags them on a deal. Both players are seeking long-term deals, and teams are hesitant to make such a hefty commitment to a pair of valuable but volatile players.

The market is slowly picking up steam

The delay in signing has the market at a standstill, with pitchers and catchers set to report to training camp for all teams later this month. After the winter meetings, which saw Juan Soto and Willy Adames find new homes with the Mets and Giants, respectively, the offseason slowed down and has only slowly started to pick up its pace.

Corbin Burnes, the top pitcher on the free agent market, signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a long-term deal last month, and outfielder Anthony Santander settled on a five-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays despite several teams vying for his services. However, with the top two infielders still unsigned, other players are evidently reluctant to sign until they know what their role would be on the team they sign with.

Bregman and Alonso could both sign at any given minute, with the hope that both have a new team before the start of spring training so that the remaining free agents can also find a home.