MLB executives identify the four players most likely to be traded this year

As the 2025 MLB season begins to stretch its legs, teams are slowly shedding their early-season uncertainty like a snake shedding old skin. It’s still too early for some squads to truly decide whether they’re in the hunt or heading for a rebuild, but the line between contenders and pretenders is beginning to take shape.

There’s already a buzz building around the trade deadline—even if it’s still months away. And while most teams are still feeling things out, front offices are quietly preparing their shopping lists and scouting potential deals like kids eyeing bikes in a toy store window. A recent poll of league executives highlighted four intriguing names who could be changing jerseys soon, with two standing out as hot-ticket items.

Alcantara’s Rocky Road Back

Sandy Alcantara, the former Cy Young winner and current Miami Marlins right-hander, emerged as the frontrunner in this midseason speculation, earning 12 votes from executives who see him as the likeliest player to be traded. But here’s the catch: Alcantara isn’t exactly lighting it up in his return from Tommy John surgery. An ERA north of 8 and a troubling walk count (18 free passes in just one inning of recorded work so far) have raised some red flags.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Still, execs aren’t jumping ship just yet. As one AL front office member put it, “The longer he is removed from the injury, the better he will likely be.” That logic follows the classic post-surgery arc—players often need time to knock off the rust and rediscover their rhythm. And Alcantara, with two-and-a-half years of team control remaining, could become a diamond in the rough for a gutsy team willing to buy low and bet on his upside.

It’s a bit like investing in a fixer-upper with good bones—you might have to live through some dust and noise, but the payoff could be worth it if the foundation holds.

Robert Jr.: Flash and Flaws

On the offensive side, Luis Robert Jr. finds himself in a similar boat. The Chicago White Sox outfielder, a former All-Star with tools that scream five-tool potential, earned five votes in the poll. But like Alcantara, he’s been held back by injuries and a slow start. His 85 wRC+ isn’t much to write home about, but evaluators still see gold under the grime.

“He offers a rare blend of power, speed, and center-field defense that could reshape a contender’s outfield,” said one American League executive. It’s easy to see the allure: if Robert can stay healthy and find his form, he could be a game-changer for a team in October. Think of him as a high-end sports car that’s been in the shop a little too often—when it runs, it flies.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Given the White Sox’s direction, a move feels inevitable. Robert won’t come cheap, but in a market starved for dynamic outfielders, someone’s bound to pay the price.

Arenado and Valdez: Long Shots, But Not Off the Board

St. Louis Cardinals stalwart Nolan Arenado and Houston Astros lefty Framber Valdez each received a single vote—more whispers than declarations. Both are talented enough to draw significant interest, but their teams may not be ready to wave the white flag just yet.

The aging Arenado, ever the defensive wizard at third base, could bolster a playoff infield, while Valdez remains a steady rotation piece for Houston. Don’t expect fireworks here unless things go south quickly for their respective clubs.

The 2025 trade season isn’t in full swing yet, but the chessboard is being set. Alcantara and Robert look like the big-name pieces likely to be moved first—both carrying risk, but also immense reward. Where they end up could shape the postseason picture in ways we don’t yet see.