Mets’ injured star to ramp up his rehab, still expected back this month

It’s been a strange spring for the New York Mets, and even stranger at second base. What was once thought to be a minor hiccup in Jeff McNeil’s spring turned into a nagging oblique strain that’s kept the former batting champion sidelined since March.

Obliques, like car alarms, always seem to act up when you least expect it — and they’re tougher to silence than you’d hope.

Plan B Isn’t Holding Up

With McNeil out, the Mets rolled the dice on internal depth, hoping someone would seize the job. Unfortunately, neither Brett Baty nor Luisangel Acuña has done much to inspire confidence.

On paper, it looked like a decent gamble. In practice, the results have been closer to a pair of stalled engines.

Baty, expected to bring some left-handed pop, didn’t log a single official at-bat in Monday’s 2-0 win over the Marlins. His average is barely above freezing at .095. Acuña, despite his exciting bloodline and athletic upside, is only marginally better at .118 after an 0-for-3 night with a walk and a strikeout. These numbers read more like locker combinations than batting averages.

Help on the Horizon

Fortunately for the Mets, there’s a flicker of light in this early-season haze. McNeil is heading to Florida — on his birthday, no less — to ramp up his rehab in friendlier weather. New York’s soggy skies have been less than ideal for recovery work, so the Sunshine State will hopefully fast-track his return.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo shared the update via X, noting the goal remains for McNeil to return before the end of April.

Jeff McNeil (oblique) is traveling to Florida today (on his birthday!) to ramp up his rehab — something he couldn't do in New York due to the poor weather. The goal is still very much for him to return before the end of April, if not sooner.

With some minor league at-bats likely in the cards, the timeline feels realistic. If everything goes according to plan, he could be back in the lineup within the next couple of weeks.

The Value of a Contact King

McNeil’s return would be more than just a nostalgic boost. He brings something the Mets lineup has sorely lacked — consistency. Sure, his .692 OPS in 2024 doesn’t jump off the page, but peel back the layers and you’ll find a second-half surge that saw him post a .923 OPS.

That’s not just a hot streak — that’s a reminder of the player he still is. This is a guy who’s won a batting title and still operates with a surgeon’s precision at the plate.

Acuña and Baty may have potential, but potential doesn’t help much when you’re grounding out three times a game. McNeil, with his high-contact approach and sneaky pop, is the steady heartbeat the Mets need at second base right now.