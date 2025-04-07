Mets’ comeback wonder excels in first minor league start in six years

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Mets‘ farm system served up a full-course meal of optimism over the weekend, with pitching prospects across several levels showing flashes of brilliance.

From Triple-A down to Single-A, the organization’s future arms made some serious noise — and perhaps none louder than the one we haven’t heard from in six years.

Sproat and McLean Show Poise and Power

Brandon Sproat led the charge at the top of the ladder, making a statement in Triple-A with a poised and powerful start after a disappointing first outing. Meanwhile, in Double-A, Nolan McLean continued to raise eyebrows with his electric stuff and mound presence that screamed confidence.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Both performances were a welcome reminder that the Mets’ pitching cupboard isn’t bare — far from it.

Matt Allan: The Return of a Forgotten Flame

But the story that tugged at heartstrings and turned heads didn’t unfold in front of the largest crowds or under the brightest lights. It happened quietly, in the warm Florida sun, where Matt Allan stepped back onto a professional mound for the first time since 2019.

Allan isn’t just another name in a long list of right-handed arms. Drafted in the third round in 2019 and paid like a first-rounder, the Mets saw something special in him.

But like a vinyl record that skips just as the chorus hits, Allan’s career was derailed by not one, but two Tommy John surgeries, along with a parade of other injuries. He became more of a “whatever happened to…” than a “can’t-miss” prospect.

Then came Sunday.

Allan faced 11 batters, struck out five, didn’t allow a run, and lit up the radar gun at 97 mph. It wasn’t just a stat line — it was a signal flare. After three elbow and arm surgeries, he was back.

Matt Allan struck out five of the 11 batters he faced today in his first official game since 2019. He hit 97 mph with his fastball and did not allow a run.



Allan, the Mets' high-profile third-round pick in the 2019 Draft, is attempting a comeback after three elbow/arm surgeries. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 6, 2025

Not Just a Comeback — A Reintroduction

This wasn’t just a rehab assignment. This was a reintroduction. Allan is still only 23 and clearly still has premium stuff. Pitchers with his kind of upside don’t grow on trees — they’re cultivated slowly, carefully, and with a fair bit of hope.

Think of it like rebuilding a classic car from scratch; sure, it takes time, but once it’s back on the road, it can still turn heads.

Assigned to Low-A St. Lucie, Allan will spend much of the season there as the Mets wisely ease him back into the rigors of professional baseball. He’s not on a fast track to Citi Field, and that’s okay. Right now, it’s about innings, health, and rhythm.

Playing for the Present, Hoping for the Future

Allan’s journey comes with a ticking clock. He’ll be Rule 5 Draft-eligible at the end of the season, and every outing between now and then is part audition, part reminder that he’s still in the mix. The Mets aren’t rushing him — not after waiting six years to see this moment.

For now, the fact that he’s even throwing competitive pitches again is a win — for him, for the Mets, and for anyone who believes in second (and third) chances.