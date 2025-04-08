Mets 10, Marlins 5: Good news and bad news as Mets get sixth straight win

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets may be hobbling with injuries and sporting an offense that’s been more unpredictable than a New York subway schedule, but lately, they’re finding ways to win—and win consistently.

Tuesday’s 10-5 victory over the Miami Marlins marked their sixth straight, and while it’s still April, this kind of momentum can spark belief in a team that badly needs it.

Lindor and Alonso Bring the Firepower

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso looked like they were playing with cheat codes on Tuesday. Lindor, who hadn’t yet left the yard this season, finally launched one in the first inning off Connor Gillispie, instantly cutting into the Marlins’ early lead.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t just about the homer, though—Lindor’s overall approach at the plate looked sharper, more assertive.

Alonso, meanwhile, was in full beast mode. He doubled twice and collected four RBIs, putting pressure on the Marlins’ pitching staff every time he stepped into the box. If Lindor lit the spark, Alonso poured gasoline on it.

Nimmo Finds the Gap, Breaks the Game Open

Brandon Nimmo added the exclamation point in the fifth inning. With the game tied, he slapped a two-run double, pushing the Mets ahead and flipping the tone of the night from “tight contest” to “Mets in control.”

It was a classic Nimmo moment—patient, poised, and perfectly timed.

Holmes Still a Work in Progress

Clay Holmes got the win, though it wasn’t without a few bumps. The right-hander went 5.1 innings, gave up four runs, walked three, but struck out 10—essentially the pitching version of a mixed bag of candy.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

You like the strikeouts, but the baserunners? Not so sweet. Still, Holmes has shown enough upside to earn more runway. He’s like a promising script that just needs a few rewrites. The Mets are betting that the payoff is worth the occasional plot twist.

Bullpen Seals the Deal Once Again

Once Holmes exited, the bullpen took over like seasoned closers in a heist movie. Huascar Brazobán finally gave up a run—his first of the season—but otherwise, he and his fellow relievers (AJ Minter, Danny Young, and Reed Garrett) locked the door and tossed the key.

It’s becoming a pattern: the Mets pen stepping in with poise and consistency when it matters most.

Six wins in a row don’t erase the questions surrounding this team, but right now, the Mets are riding a wave—and no one’s quite sure when it’s going to break.