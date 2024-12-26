Marlins top ace pitcher could be on the trade block

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It seems like each attempt at a rebuild has gone south for the Miami Marlins. They have made the playoffs twice in the past four seasons but have also endured two rough seasons in that same span, including last season in which they lost 100 games just one season after reaching the postseason.

The Marlins could trade Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins have already started to ship away some of their most valued players. They traded Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline last season, and have sent Jake Burger to the Texas Rangers and Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason.

According to Marlins’ president of baseball operation Peter Bendix, ace starting pitcher and 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara could be the next domino to fall, as he hinted that they will listen to any offers that come in:

“You said it: We never rule out anything. We listen to everything. Sandy is a really important piece for our organization. I’m really excited to see him pitch on Opening Day,” Bendix said to the Miami Herald.

Alcantara is one of the best starting pitchers in baseball

Alcantara, 29, did not pitch last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in the 2023 season. He had a down year in 2023 but was one of the top pitchers in the sport the year prior, as he went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA, struck out 207 batters in a league-high 228.2 innings, and threw an MLB-best six complete games.

Despite the risks that come with trading for a pitcher who just underwent a major arm surgery, the right-hander has proven to be a top arm that can give any team length. Contending teams that need upgrades in the rotation would immediately jump on the idea of bringing in Alcantara in hopes that he can return to his Cy Young form.

As the offseason progresses, the Marlins could continue their fire sale by moving their top starting pitcher. Though it is unclear what teams will pursue him, contending teams should be all over it.