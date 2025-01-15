Cubs could enter the mix to land superstar third baseman in free agency

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

A new team has emerged as a candidate to land superstar free agent Alex Bregman as his free agency continues.

Cubs may have a shot to land superstar FA Alex Bregman

On Tuesday, MLB.com relayed a recent report that revealed that the Chicago Cubs could put their chips to the front of the table to acquire Bregman this winter:

“With Alex Bregman still looking for a new home, the Cubs could become a potential landing spot if the third baseman pivots to considering short-term deals, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score,” MLB.com wrote.

“According to Levine’s report, Chicago has touched base with Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras. A potential deal could be somewhere in the neighborhood of three years with opt-outs after each season.”

Bregman could opt to join Chicago over Tigers & Red Sox

Bregman has been increasingly tied to the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox as he’s lingered on the open market. However, the Cubs could upset that dynamic if they approach the two-time World Series champion with a short-term offer that’s hard to refuse. Opt-outs would allow Bregman to have bargaining power, earn a massive payday for at least one season, and hit the open market again at will if Chicago does not meet his expectations.

The Cubs have $163.4 million on their books for next season and Spotrac projects their payroll table to reach $171.3 million before the start of the 2025 campaign. The New Mexico native is projected to garner north of $30 million on an annual basis in his next deal.

Cubs could thrive off of Bregman’s elite play & experience

Chicago could use an elite glove like Bregman’s to man their hot corner. The Cubs traded former starting third baseman Isaac Paredes to the Houston Astros in December. Their other former third baseman Christopher Morel is now with the Tampa Bay Rays. The franchise now has the 24-year-old Benjamin Cowles and 25-year-old Gage Workman occupying their 3B slot, both of whom have four years’ worth of minor league experience to show for in their careers.

That being said, the door is wide open for the Cubs to upgrade their infield and add the reigning Gold Glove Award winner in Bregman, who also hit 26 home runs and notched 79 runs and 75 RBIs last time out to help lead their charge.